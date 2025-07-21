Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Announce ‘Jingle All The Way’ Holiday Tour

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones will ring in the 2025 holiday season with a newly announced “Jingle All the Way” tour, bringing their genre-bending blend of bluegrass, jazz and world music to theaters across the eastern United States.
The 20-city trek opens November 26 at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium and wraps December 20 at the Joy Theater in New Orleans, threading north through Michigan and New England before swinging down the Atlantic seaboard and into the Southeast.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now, full details are available at Flecktones.com.
Led by 16-time Grammy winner Béla Fleck, the quartet—Fleck (banjo), Victor Wooten (bass), Roy “Future Man” Wooten (drumitar) and Howard Levy (piano/harmonica)—reunited in 2024 after a decade-long recording hiatus. Their original 2008 holiday album, Jingle All the Way, earned a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album and remains a fan favorite for its daring arrangements of seasonal classics.
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Jingle All the Way Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Nov. 26, 2025
|The Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN
|Nov. 28, 2025
|The Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN
|Nov. 29, 2025
|Taft Theatre — Cincinnati, OH
|Nov. 30, 2025
|Hill Auditorium — Ann Arbor, MI
|Dec. 1, 2025
|Virginia Theatre — Champaign, IL
|Dec. 2, 2025
|DeVos Performance Hall — Grand Rapids, MI
|Dec. 3, 2025
|Salt Shed — Chicago, IL
|Dec. 5, 2025
|State Theatre — Ithaca, NY
|Dec. 6, 2025
|Shubert Theatre — Boston, MA
|Dec. 7, 2025
|State Theatre — Portland, ME
|Dec. 9, 2025
|Flynn Center for the Performing Arts — Burlington, VT
|Dec. 10, 2025
|Beacon Theatre — New York, NY
|Dec. 11, 2025
|Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre — Rochester, NY
|Dec. 12, 2025
|Miller Theater — Philadelphia, PA
|Dec. 13, 2025
|Staller Center — Stony Brook, NY
|Dec. 14, 2025
|Music Center at Strathmore — North Bethesda, MD
|Dec. 16, 2025
|Paramount Theater — Charlottesville, VA
|Dec. 17, 2025
|Carolina Theatre — Durham, NC
|Dec. 18, 2025
|Hodgson Concert Hall — Athens, GA
|Dec. 19, 2025
|The Eastern — Atlanta, GA
|Dec. 20, 2025
|Joy Theater — New Orleans, LA
