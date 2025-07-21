Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Announce ‘Jingle All The Way’ Holiday Tour

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones will ring in the 2025 holiday season with a newly announced “Jingle All the Way” tour, bringing their genre-bending blend of bluegrass, jazz and world music to theaters across the eastern United States.

The 20-city trek opens November 26 at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium and wraps December 20 at the Joy Theater in New Orleans, threading north through Michigan and New England before swinging down the Atlantic seaboard and into the Southeast.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, full details are available at Flecktones.com. Seats can also be found on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—where members avoid service fees—through Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Tickets.

Led by 16-time Grammy winner Béla Fleck, the quartet—Fleck (banjo), Victor Wooten (bass), Roy “Future Man” Wooten (drumitar) and Howard Levy (piano/harmonica)—reunited in 2024 after a decade-long recording hiatus. Their original 2008 holiday album, Jingle All the Way, earned a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album and remains a fan favorite for its daring arrangements of seasonal classics.

Date Venue and City Nov. 26, 2025 The Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN Nov. 28, 2025 The Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN Nov. 29, 2025 Taft Theatre — Cincinnati, OH Nov. 30, 2025 Hill Auditorium — Ann Arbor, MI Dec. 1, 2025 Virginia Theatre — Champaign, IL Dec. 2, 2025 DeVos Performance Hall — Grand Rapids, MI Dec. 3, 2025 Salt Shed — Chicago, IL Dec. 5, 2025 State Theatre — Ithaca, NY Dec. 6, 2025 Shubert Theatre — Boston, MA Dec. 7, 2025 State Theatre — Portland, ME Dec. 9, 2025 Flynn Center for the Performing Arts — Burlington, VT Dec. 10, 2025 Beacon Theatre — New York, NY Dec. 11, 2025 Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre — Rochester, NY Dec. 12, 2025 Miller Theater — Philadelphia, PA Dec. 13, 2025 Staller Center — Stony Brook, NY Dec. 14, 2025 Music Center at Strathmore — North Bethesda, MD Dec. 16, 2025 Paramount Theater — Charlottesville, VA Dec. 17, 2025 Carolina Theatre — Durham, NC Dec. 18, 2025 Hodgson Concert Hall — Athens, GA Dec. 19, 2025 The Eastern — Atlanta, GA Dec. 20, 2025 Joy Theater — New Orleans, LA

