Bilmuri tickets on sale in Houston at Warehouse Live Midtown

Bilmuri, the genre-blurring brainchild of ex-Attack Attack! guitarist Johnny Franck, storms Warehouse Live Midtown in Houston on Oct. 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. Expect a high-energy showcase of alt-rock riffs, synth-pop hooks and tongue-in-cheek lyrics from albums like “Goblin Hours.”

Tickets are available at Warehouse Live’s box office and through ScoreBig—where “no hidden fees” means what you see is what you pay.

Known for crowd-surfing antics and live brass sections, Franck’s DIY ethos resonates with Houston’s vibrant underground scene. Warehouse Live Midtown’s 1,000-capacity room provides ample space for mosh-friendly breakdowns while maintaining an intimate vibe.

The Houston date launches a Southern mini-run that precedes Bilmuri’s European tour. Fans should arrive early for openers and merch limited to this run.

