Black Pistol Fire tickets on sale in New York at Bowery Ballroom

Black Pistol Fire is bringing their explosive blend of garage rock and blues to Bowery Ballroom in New York City on October 27, 2025. This Canadian-born duo has built a fierce reputation for delivering electric, sweat-drenched performances.

Tickets are now available both through the venue and at ScoreBig—where fans can enjoy the perk of no hidden ticket fees.

New Yorkers will be treated to a gritty night of high-octane guitar riffs and powerful vocals in an intimate setting. With hits like “Bully” and “Speak of the Devil,” Black Pistol Fire’s sound evokes the raw spirit of early rock ‘n’ roll. Don’t miss the chance to catch them live in the Big Apple.

