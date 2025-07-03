Blind Boys of Alabama tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Blind Boys of Alabama via the band's official website

The Blind Boys of Alabama—five-time Grammy-winning gospel icons—bring eight decades of soulful harmonies to the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on Dec. 10, 2025, 8 p.m. The group will blend spiritual standards “Amazing Grace” and “People Get Ready” with genre-crossing covers of Stevie Wonder and Ben Harper.

Tickets are on sale now. While Coach House tables can be reserved via phone, ScoreBig lists every tier with no hidden service charges, ensuring fair pricing for holiday-season concertgoers.

Formed in 1939, the Blind Boys have performed at the White House and collaborated with Tom Waits and Taj Mahal. Their live show pairs rousing call-and-response vocals with foot-stomping tambourine grooves, turning any room into a revival. The intimate 480-seat Coach House lets patrons dine on tri-tip while sitting mere yards from the singers’ trademark choreography.

Doors at 6 p.m.; the Coach House kitchen serves Southwest fare until showtime. Free parking, plus Amtrak’s nearby station, make access simple for Orange County and San Diego audiences.

Shop for Blind Boys of Alabama tickets at Coach House on December 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blind Boys of Alabama tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.