Blood Orange tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel

Blood Orange—the boundary-pushing project of Dev Hynes—returns home for a one-night stand at Brooklyn Steel on Nov. 29, 2025, 8 p.m. The multi-instrumentalist behind genre-blurring gems “Charcoal Baby” and “You’re Not Good Enough” will weave neo-soul, synth-pop and chamber strings into a hypnotic holiday-weekend set.

Tickets are on sale now.

Hynes’ recent shows feature an expanded live ensemble with sax, cello and rotating guest vocalists. The 1,800-cap former steel warehouse supplies soaring ceilings and crisp sound—ideal for the cinematic arrangements previewed from an anticipated 2025 LP.

Thanksgiving weekend crowds traditionally sell fast, so secure your ticket before the borough’s indie elite buys the night out.

Blood Orange tickets at Brooklyn Steel on November 29, 2025

