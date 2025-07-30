Blue Jackets-Hurricanes tickets on sale for March 17 game in Columbus

The playoff race heats up when the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. Eastern. The Metropolitan Division clash pits Columbus’ high-tempo attack against Carolina’s shutdown defense in what could prove a pivotal late-season showdown.

Tickets are available now through the arena’s box office—but fans can skate past hidden fees by booking through ScoreBig, which lists every seat with up-front pricing.

Nationwide Arena, hailed for its sightlines and cannon-blast goal celebrations, puts spectators on top of the action. Jackets captain Zach Werenski anchors the blue line, while star forwards Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau provide offensive firepower. On the opposite bench, the Hurricanes counter with Sebastian Aho’s two-way prowess and Frederik Andersen between the pipes.

The St. Patrick’s Day matchup adds extra buzz downtown, with the Arena District’s bars and restaurants promising a festive pre-game atmosphere. Whether you’re repping Union Blue or storm-warning red, grab your tickets early—last season’s comparable game sold out weeks in advance.

Shop for Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes tickets at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.