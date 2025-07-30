Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs tickets on sale in Columbus

Metropolitan Division contenders the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against Original Six titan Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. Fans can expect a high-octane clash pitting Columbus’ youthful core against Toronto’s goal-scoring juggernaut in the heart of Ohio’s hockey capital.

Tickets are on sale now.

Columbus captain Zach Werenski quarterbacks the blue line, while Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine aim to exploit Toronto’s defense. The Leafs counter with Auston Matthews’ lethal shot and Mitch Marner’s play-making, making this late-fall tilt a potential playoff preview.

Nationwide Arena’s 18,500-seat bowl delivers raucous ‘Fifth Line’ energy—especially when the arena cannon fires after each Jackets goal. Game night in the Arena District also means dozens of pubs and restaurants an easy stroll away for pre- and post-game celebrations.

With U.S. Thanksgiving crowds in town and visiting Leafs fans expected to travel, demand will be intense. Secure your spot early for one of the season’s marquee matchups.

