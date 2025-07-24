Boise State vs. Eastern Washington football tickets on sale in Boise

Boise State Broncos Football hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. This non‑conference tilt brings FCS challenger flair to the Bronco’s iconic blue turf.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Albertsons Stadium box office or secure them online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on every order.

The Broncos, perennial Mountain West contenders, open the season featuring a dual‑threat quarterback and an explosive run game. Eastern Washington, led by its high‑octane passing attack, will look to test Boise State’s stout defensive front early.

Albertsons Stadium, famous for its “Smurf Turf,” seats over 36,000 fans and offers panoramic views from every section. Concessions now include local favorites like finger steaks and Basque‑style layered potatoes.

Make the weekend memorable with pre‑game tailgating on the lawn or post‑game brews in downtown Boise’s lively 8th Street district. Don’t miss this season opener under the Idaho sky.

Shop for Boise State vs. Eastern Washington Eagles tickets at Albertsons Stadium on September 5, 2025

