Boldy James tickets on sale in Cleveland at Grog Shop

Boldy James brings his gritty Detroit flow to Cleveland’s Grog Shop on September 26, 2025. Known for his collaborations with The Alchemist and Griselda Records, Boldy’s live set promises raw lyricism and underground heat.

Tickets are now on sale for this can’t-miss hip-hop event. Grab them through the Grog Shop box office or ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets without service fees.

Boldy James continues to carve a niche in hip-hop’s elite lyricist category. From projects like *The Price of Tea in China* to *Super Tecmo Bo*, fans can expect a mix of introspective bars and street tales layered over sample-heavy beats.

Don’t miss this intimate venue performance, where fans can get up close with one of rap’s most respected underground voices.

Shop for Boldy James tickets at Grog Shop on September 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Boldy James tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.