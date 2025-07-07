Bonnaroo Surveys Fans, Considers Smaller Festival in 2026

By Olivia Perreault 12 seconds ago

This year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was cut short amid severe weather. Now, organizers are considering a smaller festival — and possible new location — for the 2026 event.

Organizers first released a survey in June, asking fans it consider if they should move the festival dates. Then, a second survey was released, which asked about smaller capacities, lowering the number of event days from four to three, and the idea of a genre-specific festival. Additionally, the survey questioned if organizers should move the site from its current home in Manchester, Tennessee to another city.

Festivalgoers were able to choose from various options, including an all-EDM lineup, an all-indie rock/rock lineup, an all-jam band lineup, or for Bonnaroo to remain the same. Surveyors were also questioned if the “Where in the Woods” experience in the campground would make fans more likely to purchase tickets, and asked if there should be multiple stages dedicated to a certain genre.

Fans shared their opinions of the survey on X. While opinions were mixed regarding the 2026 dates, almost all agreed on one thing: the festival should not skip a year.

During the 2025 edition of the event last month, tens of thousands of festivalgoers were caught in persistent rain and rising water levels throughout the event. Organizers ultimately announced the cancellation after updated weather reports indicated more rain was on the way.

While many attendees accepted the safety-related shutdown, backlash erupted over the initial refund plan that offered a 75% refund. Organizers changed course to offer full refunds for all attendees.