Bonnaroo Surveys Fans, Considers Smaller Festival in 2026

This year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was cut short amid severe weather. Now, organizers are considering a smaller festival — and possible new location — for the 2026 event.

Organizers first released a survey in June, asking fans it consider if they should move the festival dates. Then, a second survey was released, which asked about smaller capacities, lowering the number of event days from four to three, and the idea of a genre-specific festival. Additionally, the survey questioned if organizers should move the site from its current home in Manchester, Tennessee to another city.

We want to continue to learn about what you want most from your Bonnaroo experience as we begin to take the next steps. Become an honorary member of the Future of Bonnaroo Committee and take the survey today 👉 https://t.co/i3ZG8Uy3Nz We'll continue to keep you updated! pic.twitter.com/U3XT1xIvk7 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) July 2, 2025

Festivalgoers were able to choose from various options, including an all-EDM lineup, an all-indie rock/rock lineup, an all-jam band lineup, or for Bonnaroo to remain the same. Surveyors were also questioned if the “Where in the Woods” experience in the campground would make fans more likely to purchase tickets, and asked if there should be multiple stages dedicated to a certain genre.

Fans shared their opinions of the survey on X. While opinions were mixed regarding the 2026 dates, almost all agreed on one thing: the festival should not skip a year.

“would you attend bonnaroo every other year” woah woah who said anything about skipping pic.twitter.com/daIfAGkCPS — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) June 23, 2025

The every other year question has me a lil upset 🥺 I need a Roo reset every year… — lexi ⬡ 🖤 (@LexinFlexin) June 23, 2025

me reading the questions on the bonnaroo dates survey pic.twitter.com/ZK6sfBBgkB — Lexy Hawkes 🥴 (@hawkes_lexy) June 23, 2025

Moving the dates does nothing as weather is unpredictable. Work on the grounds and run it back next year even if it's a reduced lineup — Vector ❌ weatheroo (@MovieVectors) June 23, 2025

Don’t you dare go every other year. Keep it in June. Fix the infrastructure and everything will be great — Yogi (@dopeyogi_crypto) June 23, 2025

I want to be real honest for a second. The problem is not the dates or it happening every year. Weather’s gonna weather. Just gotta invest in the grounds. Long term and short term with prep based on the forecast. As soon as you send those 2026 dates I’m ready to buy. ❤️🖐️ — JAKE! (@JakePauletto) June 23, 2025

Tennessee in Fall… y’all have no ideaaaa how beautiful that would be — ⃤LGHTBNDR (@lightbenderleia) June 24, 2025

Fall 2026 would go crazy — Lukie Bets (@Lukiebets) June 23, 2025

No need to change dates. One fluke TN spring of rain doesn’t necessitate a change from 20 some years of the same time period. Make sure people are not camped in ditches and let’s run it back next year. — Bryan Frazier (@BryanDFrazier) June 23, 2025

One weather cancel in in 20+ years doesn’t mean a change is needed. It was cancelled in Sept due to rain/hurricane already. Moving to fall doesn’t guarantee anything & makes it so much harder to attend for not only for college but anybody with kids in school. July will be hotter. — Sberg (@sberg82) June 23, 2025

Y'all this was the first time in Bonnaroo history that weather in June caused the fest to get cancelled. Move it up a week or later in June, sure. But moving it to the fall would be the death of the festival — David Brian Love (@davidbrianlove) June 23, 2025

During the 2025 edition of the event last month, tens of thousands of festivalgoers were caught in persistent rain and rising water levels throughout the event. Organizers ultimately announced the cancellation after updated weather reports indicated more rain was on the way.

While many attendees accepted the safety-related shutdown, backlash erupted over the initial refund plan that offered a 75% refund. Organizers changed course to offer full refunds for all attendees.