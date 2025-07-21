Brandi Carlile Announces 2026 Return of ‘Girls Just Wanna Weekend’ in Mexico

Brandi Carlile’s “Girls Just Wanna Weekend” will return to the Barceló Maya Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, for its seventh edition, set to take place January 15 to 19, 2026.

The 2025 installment of the all-inclusive music vacation featured headlining sets by Shania Twain, MUNA, and Maren Morris, in addition to multiple performances by Carlile and her band. A complete 2026 artist lineup is expected to be announced soon.

Girls Just Wanna Weekend was created with the goal of offering a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees, with an emphasis on welcoming LGBTQ+ fans.

Carlile, an 11-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar-nominated artist, is known for her work as a singer, songwriter, producer, and author. She has released eight studio albums, including her most recent, Who Believes in Angels?, a collaboration with Elton John.

Event packages will be available through a special “blind faith” pre-sale starting Friday, July 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans who attended previous years or are part of Carlile’s fan community, the Bramily, will have early booking access beginning Thursday, July 24.

For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, fans can visit the official Girls Just Wanna Weekend website.