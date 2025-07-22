Brandy tickets on sale in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

R&B icons converge in Jacksonville when Brandy leads a powerhouse bill with Monica, Kelly Rowland, and Muni Long at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Dec. 14, 2025. The one-night event promises ’90s and 2000s nostalgia alongside fresh hits from four chart-topping voices.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at the arena box office, or lock in seats on ScoreBig—where prices come with no hidden ticket fees. Enter promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout on ScoreBig for an extra 10% off.

From Brandy and Monica’s legendary duet “The Boy Is Mine” to Rowland’s Destiny’s Child classics and Muni Long’s recent viral smashes, this lineup spans generations of R&B. VyStar’s downtown setting makes it easy to turn the night into a full Jacksonville outing with dining and nightlife just steps away.

Secure your tickets early—four headliners on one stage is a holiday-season gift fans won’t want to miss.

Shop for Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on December 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.