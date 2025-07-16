Brantley Gilbert tickets on sale in Allen at Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Brantley Gilbert rolls his hard-charging mix of country and Southern rock into Allen, Texas, on Sept. 5, 2025, headlining Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The multi-platinum singer behind chart-toppers “Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen” brings his electric live show to Collin County for one night only.

Tickets for the Sept. 5 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy direct from the venue box office, or skip hidden fees by locking in seats through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing on the hottest concerts and sporting events nationwide.

Gilbert’s concerts are known for high-octane production values that turn every arena into a full-throttle party. He draws on his Georgia roots, blending heartfelt ballads with anthems built for raised glasses. Recent set lists have featured new singles alongside fan favorites from albums Just as I Am and Fire & Brimstone, plus surprise acoustic moments that spotlight Gilbert’s storytelling chops.

With only a handful of Texas dates on his 2025 schedule, this Allen stop is a must-see for Lone Star State country fans. Plan an end-of-summer getaway and catch Gilbert inside the 8,500-seat arena, whose intimate sight-lines ensure every ticket feels like the front row.

