Bruins-Capitals preseason tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Boston Bruins fans can get an early look at the 2025-26 lineup when the B’s host the Washington Capitals in preseason action at TD Garden on Sept. 21, 2025, at 5 p.m. The Sunday showdown brings two Original Six-era franchises together just as training camp wraps, offering a first glimpse of rookies fighting for roster spots and veterans shaking off summer rust.

Boston faithful will watch All-Stars Brad Marchand and David Pastrňák begin the quest for a record-breaking 18th Stanley Cup banner, while the Caps counter with a retooled core surrounding Alex Ovechkin as he continues his chase of the NHL’s all-time goal mark. Preseason results may not count, but they often preview line combinations and special-teams looks that set the tone for October.

TD Garden’s famed parquet may belong to the Celtics come winter, yet its 17,850 hockey capacity creates one of the league’s loudest barns—even for exhibition play. Arrive early to catch warm-ups, and you might snag a puck or selfie as players tune up for the season.

