BTS Members Return from Military Service, Announce World Tour Set for 2026

The superstars of K-Pop’s BTS are officially back.

The seven members of BTS — Jin, RM, Suga, J‑Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have completed their compulsory military service in South Korea. On Tuesday, the group appeared together in a Weverse chat to address fans. In the surprise announcement, BTS revealed that they’re working on new music and a subsequent world tour next year.

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year,” BTS said. “Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

They added that they’re planning a world tour alongside the album release and will be “visiting fans from all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.” The livestream attracted over 7.3 million concurrent viewers.

BTS (방탄소년단), also known as the Bangtan Boys or Beyond the Scene, first debuted in 2013 and rapidly became a global phenomenon with chart-toppers like “Dynamite” and landmark achievements as the first non‑English act to headline stadiums like Wembley and the Rose Bowl.

In June 2022, the group paused group activities to fulfill mandatory military duties. Jin enlisted in December 2022, followed by other members throughout 2023–2025; Suga served via alternative public service due to a shoulder injury. The final members finished service in mid‑June 2025, completing BTS’s full discharge and paving the way for the long-awaited group return.

Their first-ever live album, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — SEOUL, is set to drop on July 18. The record will include 22 songs from their most recent global tour in 2021.

Tour dates have not been announced at this time.