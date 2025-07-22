Buckcherry Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

The rockers of Buckcherry are hitting the road this fall for a U.S. headlining tour.
The run will kick-off with two back-to-back gigs at Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. From there, they’ll appear in Ft. Worth, St. Petersburg, Syracuse, Albany, and Jacksonville, stopping at venues along the way like Plaza Live in Orlando, New Haven’s College Street Music Hall, and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green. They’ll wrap-up at Encore in Tucson on November 7.
Michael Monroe will provide direct support, with Drew Cagle and The Reputation opening the show.
Tickets are available now via Buckcherry’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Buckcherry will be touring in support of their eleventh studio album Roar Like Thunder, which dropped this past June. The LP, which features the title track, “Come On,” and “Set It Free,” follows 2023’s Vol. 10.
The Josh Todd-fronted group first arrived on the scene in 1999 with their self-titled. They garnered attention over the years with hits like “Sorry” and “Crazy Bitch” from 2005’s 15, as well as “Too Drunk…” and “Rescue Me” off 2008’s Black Butterfly.
Find Buckcherry’s full list of fall headlining tour dates below:
Buckcherry | Fall 2025 Headlining U.S. Tour
09/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
09/24 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
09/26 Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot
09/27 Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridgela Theater
09/28 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/30 Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
10/01 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/03 Jacksonville, FL @ Five
10/04 High Point, NC @ Cohab Space
10/05 Waynesboro, VA @ The Foundry
10/07 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater
10/08 Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater
10/10 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/11 Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center
10/12 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater
10/14 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
10/15 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
10/17 Harrison, OH @ Blue Note Harrison
10/18 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
10/19 Dixon, IL @ Dixon Theater
10/21 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
10/23 Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
10/24 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
10/25 Ringle, WI @ Q & Z Expo Center
Buckcherry Only
09/20 San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House
10/26 Kansasville, WI @ 1175 Sports Park
10/28 Peoria, IL @ Temple Live
10/30 St. Louis, MO @ Pops
10/31 West Siloam, OK @ Seven Stage @ Cherokee Casino
11/01 Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo Lounge
11/02 Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live
11/04 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
11/06 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/07 Tucson, AZ @ Encore