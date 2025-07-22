Buckcherry Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

The rockers of Buckcherry are hitting the road this fall for a U.S. headlining tour.

The run will kick-off with two back-to-back gigs at Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. From there, they’ll appear in Ft. Worth, St. Petersburg, Syracuse, Albany, and Jacksonville, stopping at venues along the way like Plaza Live in Orlando, New Haven’s College Street Music Hall, and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green. They’ll wrap-up at Encore in Tucson on November 7.

Michael Monroe will provide direct support, with Drew Cagle and The Reputation opening the show.

Tickets are available now via Buckcherry’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Buckcherry will be touring in support of their eleventh studio album Roar Like Thunder, which dropped this past June. The LP, which features the title track, “Come On,” and “Set It Free,” follows 2023’s Vol. 10.

The Josh Todd-fronted group first arrived on the scene in 1999 with their self-titled. They garnered attention over the years with hits like “Sorry” and “Crazy Bitch” from 2005’s 15, as well as “Too Drunk…” and “Rescue Me” off 2008’s Black Butterfly.

Find Buckcherry’s full list of fall headlining tour dates below:

Buckcherry | Fall 2025 Headlining U.S. Tour

09/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

09/24 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

09/26 Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot

09/27 Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridgela Theater

09/28 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/30 Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

10/01 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/03 Jacksonville, FL @ Five

10/04 High Point, NC @ Cohab Space

10/05 Waynesboro, VA @ The Foundry

10/07 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

10/08 Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

10/10 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/11 Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center

10/12 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater

10/14 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

10/15 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

10/17 Harrison, OH @ Blue Note Harrison

10/18 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

10/19 Dixon, IL @ Dixon Theater

10/21 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

10/23 Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

10/24 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

10/25 Ringle, WI @ Q & Z Expo Center

Buckcherry Only

09/20 San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

10/26 Kansasville, WI @ 1175 Sports Park

10/28 Peoria, IL @ Temple Live

10/30 St. Louis, MO @ Pops

10/31 West Siloam, OK @ Seven Stage @ Cherokee Casino

11/01 Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo Lounge

11/02 Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live

11/04 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

11/06 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/07 Tucson, AZ @ Encore