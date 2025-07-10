Buckcherry tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Buckcherry hits the intimate Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on Sept. 20, 2025, at 8 p.m., delivering a high-octane night of sleaze-rock anthems. From chart-toppers “Crazy B****” and “Sorry” to cuts off 2023’s Vol.10, front-man Josh Todd’s gritty vocals promise to rattle the historic venue’s cedar beams.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue, but Orange County fans can dodge convenience fees by purchasing at ScoreBig, which lists the same seats at transparent prices.

With just a 480-cap layout, Coach House puts every fan no more than 50 feet from the stage—ideal for a band that thrives on crowd interaction. Expect sing-along choruses, blistering solos and the occasional on-stage toast to SoCal’s rock legacy.

Arrive early for Coach House’s full-service dinner menu and retro concert-poster walls before Buckcherry drops the opening guitar riff.

