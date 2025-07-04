Buena Vista Orchestra tickets on sale in Detroit at Fisher Theatre

Buena Vista Orchestra via the band's official website

Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos & His Buena Vista Orchestra ignite the Fisher Theatre with Cuban son and mambo on Sept. 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. Trombonist Ramos—an original member of the Grammy-winning Buena Vista Social Club—leads a 13-piece band steeped in Havana’s golden-age rhythms.

Tickets are on sale now via the box office and ScoreBig, where no hidden ticket fees let salsa fans save pesos for mojitos at intermission.

The ensemble’s set list spans “Chan Chan,” “El Cuarto de Tula” and fresh arrangements from Ramos’s 2024 album Habana Nocturna. Fisher Theatre’s wide stage provides room for smoky trumpet duels, while velvet seats transform into impromptu dance aisles when the clave hits.

Midtown food trucks line up pre-show, and the QLINE drops patrons steps from the entrance. Latin-music lovers from Windsor to Ann Arbor are expected, so early arrival is wise.

