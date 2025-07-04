Capitals vs Flyers preseason tickets on sale in Hershey at Giant Center

Washington Capitals square off against the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL preseason showdown at Hershey’s Giant Center on Sept. 25, 2025, 7 p.m. The rivalry tune-up drops the puck in the home barn of the AHL’s Hershey Bears, giving central-Pennsylvania fans an NHL night without the two-hour drive to D.C. or Philly.

Tickets are on sale now at the Giant Center box office

The Capitals are expected to dress franchise icon Alex Ovechkin as he chases Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, while the Flyers debut rising stars Tyson Foerster and Matvei Michkov. Preseason rosters add a dash of intrigue—Hershey mainstays could crack NHL lineups, turning the game into a homecoming on NHL ice.

Giant Center’s 10,500 seats sell quickly whenever orange and black invade Chocolatetown. Parking lots open at 4 p.m.; tailgates bloom beside Hersheypark Drive, and ticketed fans receive discounted admission to Hersheypark in the Dark the same week.

