Celtics vs Cavaliers preseason tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Boston Celtics fans will get an early look at the 2025-26 roster when the team hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers in preseason action at TD Garden on Oct. 12, 2025. The exhibition offers a first taste of new lineups, rookie debuts and fresh rivalries before the regular-season grind begins.

Tickets are available now through the TD Garden box office

Boston’s vaunted parquet has witnessed 17 championship banners—and every preseason matchup stokes anticipation for banner 18. Keep an eye on All-NBA talents Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they refine chemistry with rising prospects, while Cleveland counters with dynamic guard play anchored by Donovan Mitchell.

Though preseason results don’t count in the standings, they often preview breakout rotations and set storylines for the months ahead. For fans, it’s also a rare chance to score more affordable seats inside the Garden’s electric atmosphere.

