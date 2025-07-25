Chappell Roan Announces NYC, LA & KC Pop-Up Shows

Chappell Roan will keep the momentum from her breakout year rolling with a limited run of Pop-Up Shows this fall, book-ending a busy festival season with four-night stands in New York, Kansas City and Los Angeles. The run opens Sept. 20 at Forest Hills Stadium and wraps Oct. 11 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, marking her final U.S. dates (though she could always announce more if sales are strong for the initial run, as has become habit for many artists.

The new shows arrive in the midst of an already packed 2025 itinerary that begins Aug. 6 at Norway’s Øya Festival and stretches through a Nov. 14 appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital, with stops at major summer gatherings like Reading & Leeds, Electric Picnic and more.

“I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall 😃 … Because we’re only coming to three cities, I wanted to make sure 1) we’re keeping ticket prices as affordable as possible and 2) we’re trying to keep them away from scalpers,” Roan explained in a social-media statement, posted Thursday afternoon.

Registration for a chance to buy tickets is open now through Sunday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET via Roan’s official tour site. AXS will notify randomly selected fans between Aug. 5-7 with purchase links; those not chosen will be moved to a wait-list beginning Aug. 7. Purchases made with a Cash App Visa Debit Card receive 15 percent cash back.

A Missouri native who vaulted from DIY pop darling to festival main-stage fixture with 2023’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan earned viral acclaim for singles like “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Red Wine Supernova.” Recent high-energy sets at Coachella and Governors Ball have cemented her reputation as one of pop’s most charismatic live performers.

Chappell Roan upcoming Performances

Date Venue & City Aug. 6, 2025 Øya Festival — Oslo, Norway Aug. 7, 2025 Syd For Solen — Copenhagen, Denmark Aug. 9, 2025 Way Out West — Gothenburg, Sweden Aug. 11, 2025 Sziget Festival — Budapest, Hungary Aug. 13, 2025 Frequency Festival — St. Pölten, Austria Aug. 15-17, 2025 Lowlands Festival — Biddinghuizen, Netherlands Aug. 15, 2025 Pukkelpop Festival — Hasselt, Belgium Aug. 19, 2025 Hallenstadion — Zürich, Switzerland Aug. 20, 2025 Rock en Seine — Paris, France Aug. 22, 2025 Reading Festival — Reading, UK Aug. 23, 2025 Leeds Festival — Leeds, UK Aug. 26, 2025 Royal Highland Showgrounds — Edinburgh, Scotland (Sold Out) Aug. 27, 2025 Royal Highland Showgrounds — Edinburgh, Scotland (Sold Out) Aug. 29-31, 2025 Electric Picnic — Stradbally, County Laois Sept. 20, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY Sept. 21, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY Sept. 23, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY Sept. 24, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY Oct. 3, 2025 Museum and Memorial Park — Kansas City, MO Oct. 4, 2025 Museum and Memorial Park — Kansas City, MO Oct. 10, 2025 Brookside at the Rose Bowl — Pasadena, CA Oct. 11, 2025 Brookside at the Rose Bowl — Pasadena, CA Nov. 14, 2025 Corona Capital — Mexico City, Mexico

