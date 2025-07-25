Chappell Roan Announces NYC, LA & KC Pop-Up Shows

By Dave Clark 6 minutes ago
Chappell Roan tickest on sale
Chappell Roan tickest on sale

Chappell Roan will keep the momentum from her breakout year rolling with a limited run of Pop-Up Shows this fall, book-ending a busy festival season with four-night stands in New York, Kansas City and Los Angeles. The run opens Sept. 20 at Forest Hills Stadium and wraps Oct. 11 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, marking her final U.S. dates (though she could always announce more if sales are strong for the initial run, as has become habit for many artists.

The new shows arrive in the midst of an already packed 2025 itinerary that begins Aug. 6 at Norway’s Øya Festival and stretches through a Nov. 14 appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital, with stops at major summer gatherings like Reading & Leeds, Electric Picnic and more.

“I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall 😃 … Because we’re only coming to three cities, I wanted to make sure 1) we’re keeping ticket prices as affordable as possible and 2) we’re trying to keep them away from scalpers,” Roan explained in a social-media statement, posted Thursday afternoon.

Registration for a chance to buy tickets is open now through Sunday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET via Roan’s official tour site. AXS will notify randomly selected fans between Aug. 5-7 with purchase links; those not chosen will be moved to a wait-list beginning Aug. 7. Purchases made with a Cash App Visa Debit Card receive 15 percent cash back.

Advertisement

Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where Chappell Roan Tickets are available at prices with no service or delivery fees for members.

A Missouri native who vaulted from DIY pop darling to festival main-stage fixture with 2023’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan earned viral acclaim for singles like “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Red Wine Supernova.” Recent high-energy sets at Coachella and Governors Ball have cemented her reputation as one of pop’s most charismatic live performers.

Chappell Roan upcoming Performances

DateVenue & City
Aug. 6, 2025Øya Festival — Oslo, Norway
Aug. 7, 2025Syd For Solen — Copenhagen, Denmark
Aug. 9, 2025Way Out West — Gothenburg, Sweden
Aug. 11, 2025Sziget Festival — Budapest, Hungary
Aug. 13, 2025Frequency Festival — St. Pölten, Austria
Aug. 15-17, 2025Lowlands Festival — Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
Aug. 15, 2025Pukkelpop Festival — Hasselt, Belgium
Aug. 19, 2025Hallenstadion — Zürich, Switzerland
Aug. 20, 2025Rock en Seine — Paris, France
Aug. 22, 2025Reading Festival — Reading, UK
Aug. 23, 2025Leeds Festival — Leeds, UK
Aug. 26, 2025Royal Highland Showgrounds — Edinburgh, Scotland (Sold Out)
Aug. 27, 2025Royal Highland Showgrounds — Edinburgh, Scotland (Sold Out)
Aug. 29-31, 2025Electric Picnic — Stradbally, County Laois
Sept. 20, 2025Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY
Sept. 21, 2025Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY
Sept. 23, 2025Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY
Sept. 24, 2025Forest Hills Stadium — New York, NY
Oct. 3, 2025Museum and Memorial Park — Kansas City, MO
Oct. 4, 2025Museum and Memorial Park — Kansas City, MO
Oct. 10, 2025Brookside at the Rose Bowl — Pasadena, CA
Oct. 11, 2025Brookside at the Rose Bowl — Pasadena, CA
Nov. 14, 2025Corona Capital — Mexico City, Mexico

Links above direct to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”