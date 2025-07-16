Charlotte Hornets vs. Grizzlies preseason tickets on sale in Greensboro

Charlotte Hornets tip off against the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA preseason action at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Oct. 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. The game offers Piedmont Triad fans a rare chance to watch top-flight pros compete without traveling to Charlotte or Memphis.

Tickets are available at the venue box office and through ScoreBig, which lists seats to major sports events with zero hidden service charges.

Preseason matchups often showcase rookies and new acquisitions as coaches fine-tune rotations. Expect to see the Hornets’ up-and-coming talent matched against Memphis’ fierce backcourt, giving fans an early glimpse at both squads’ potential for the 2025-26 campaign.

First Horizon Coliseum, part of the Greensboro Complex, has a storied hoops history, from ACC tournaments to G-League showcases. Recent upgrades ensure an electric game-night atmosphere, including an expanded video board and enhanced concessions highlighting regional flavors.

Shop for Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies tickets at First Horizon Coliseum on October 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Charlotte Hornets tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.