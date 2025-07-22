Chicago tickets on sale in Rockford at Coronado Performing Arts

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Chicago bring their horn-driven hits to the historic Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Illinois, on Nov. 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect a set packed with classics like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “You’re the Inspiration,” plus newer material from the band’s five-decade career.

The lovingly restored 1927 Coronado Theatre offers ornate architecture and warm acoustics, creating an intimate backdrop for Chicago’s trademark brass and vocal harmonies. Rockford-area fans rarely get a chance to see the legendary group in such a classic setting—expect demand to spike as the date approaches.

Secure your spot for a night of timeless pop-rock and memories.

