Chris Isaak tickets on sale in Redding at Redding Civic Auditorium

Chris Isaak brings his signature rockabilly croon to Redding Civic Auditorium on July 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The California native—best known for the haunting hit “Wicked Game”—promises a night of retro-cool guitar licks, velvet vocals and self-deprecating humor.

Tickets are on sale now via the auditorium box office, but buyers can also score their seats at ScoreBig, which lists the same tickets without surprise add-on fees.

Isaak’s live shows blend lush ballads with rollicking rockers such as “Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing,” delivered with a seasoned backing band and the charisma that has kept him touring for three decades. Redding’s riverside venue offers exceptional sightlines, making it the perfect stop for Isaak’s summer run.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or simply looking for a nostalgic night out, this is Isaak’s only Northern California play this summer—don’t miss it.

