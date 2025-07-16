Chris Lake tickets on sale in Austin at The Concourse Project

House-music tastemaker Chris Lake spins an all-night warehouse session at The Concourse Project in Austin on Nov. 21, 2025. The U.K.-born producer of global hits “Turn Off the Lights” and “Carry Me Away” brings pulsating basslines to Texas’ premier 15,000-square-foot rave space.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue and ScoreBig, where EDM fans avoid surprise fees and can select GA or VIP mezzanine passes that overlook the dance floor.

Lake’s recent performances on the festival circuit have unveiled unreleased collaborations rumored for his forthcoming Black Book Records compilation. Expect dynamic visuals, CO₂ cannons and extended tech-house drops that keep soles on the move until the early morning.

The South Austin venue boasts state-of-the-art Funktion-One sound, ample parking and a rotating lineup of local food trucks—perfect fuel between sets.

Shop for Chris Lake tickets at The Concourse Project on November 21, 2025

