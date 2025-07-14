Chris Lake tickets on sale in San Francisco at Bill Graham Civic

Chris Lake brings his pulsating house beats to San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Nov. 15 2025 (7:30 p.m.). The U.K.-born DJ will transform the historic 8,500-seat hall into a laser-lit dance floor, closing out his fall U.S. run with a Bay-Area blowout.

Lake’s recent singles “In the Yuma” and “A Drug From God” have dominated festival stages from Tomorrowland to EDC. Expect a two-hour mix peppered with unreleased Black Book bangers and surprise B2B guests. Bill Graham’s vaulted ceiling and beefed-up subwoofers promise chest-rattling low end, while balcony seating offers wide-angle views of the LED kaleidoscope.

Located steps from Civic Center BART, the venue offers easy late-night transit plus plenty of pre-show ramen and cocktail options along Market Street. Doors open at 6 p.m.—arrive early for local support acts spinning tech-house warmups.

