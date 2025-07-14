Chris Lake tickets on sale in Washington at Echostage

Chris Lake turns Halloween into a house-music marathon when he hits Washington D.C.’s Echostage on Oct. 31 2025 (10 p.m.). The Grammy-nominated producer behind club staples “Turn Off the Lights” and “Beggin’” will spin an extended set inside the 3,000-capacity warehouse—regularly ranked among the world’s top EDM venues.

Tickets are available now at the club, but ravers can avoid surprise fees at ScoreBig. Enter code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout for an instant 10 percent discount.

Lake’s Black Book Experience shows blend throbbing bass with hypnotic visuals, dropping edits of festival favorites “Turn Off the Lights” and new IDs premiered at Coachella. Expect confetti cannons at midnight, costumed crowds and guest appearances from his Black Book roster. Echostage’s 30-foot LED wall and Funktion-One rig will pump out every four-on-the-floor kick in crystal clarity.

Sited just off New York Avenue, the venue offers ample rideshare zones and food-truck fare for pre-show fueling. Doors open at 9 p.m.; support acts to be announced.

