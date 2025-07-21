Cincinnati vs Bowling Green tickets on sale at Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati Bearcats Football opens its Big 12 era at home against the Bowling Green Falcons on Sept. 6, 2025, with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Nippert Stadium. The 40,000-seat campus venue—college football’s third-oldest—will unveil new LED ribbon boards and turf for the non-conference clash.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase via the UC ticket office or grab seats through ScoreBig, which lists college games with no hidden fees, leaving extra cash for Skyline Chili and parking.

Coach Scott Satterfield returns dual-threat quarterback Aidan Bryant, who’ll test a Falcons defense fresh off a MAC East title. The Falcons, led by senior gunslinger Connor Bazelak, aim to spoil the Bearcats’ Power-Conference debut. Expect a packed student section rocking black-out jerseys and the 120-member Bearcat Band’s new “Cincy Light Show” during pregame.

Nippert sits in the heart of UC’s Clifton campus, steps from Vine Street bars and the free Cincy streetcar. Arrive early for the CatWalk at Campus Green and post-game fireworks celebrating Labor Day weekend.

