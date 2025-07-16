Cirque Dreams: Holidaze tickets on sale in Detroit at Fox Theatre

The whimsical world of Cirque Dreams: Holidaze tumbles into Detroit’s Fox Theatre for a weeklong spectacular, Dec. 9–14, 2025. More than 30 artists—acrobats, singers, dancers and illusionists—bring 20 holiday scenes to life, featuring gingerbread men flipping through the air and toy soldiers marching on high wires.

Tickets to all performances are on sale now at the Fox box office and ScoreBig, whose no-fee guarantee keeps holiday budgets bright. Choose early matinees for the little ones or evening shows for date-night dazzle.

Now in its 16th season, Holidaze has played to over a million viewers worldwide with Broadway-style musical numbers, 300 imaginative costumes and jaw-dropping feats reminiscent of Cirque du Soleil. Detroit’s 1928 movie palace adds Art Deco grandeur to acts like the 50-foot tree-balanced aerial loop and a snowstorm finale that blankets the orchestra.

Bundle up for Campus Martius ice-skating, then step inside Fox’s warm glow where sugar plums pirouette overhead.

Performance schedule

