Cirque Dreams: Holidaze tickets on sale in Mobile at Saenger Theatre

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze brings its whimsical winter spectacular to Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Alabama, on November 23, 2025. The high-energy production fuses Broadway-style choreography, acrobatics, and holiday classics, transforming seasonal staples into jaw-dropping acts that dazzle audiences of all ages.

Tickets for the 5 p.m. Sunday performance are on sale now, both at the Saenger Theatre box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can shop seats without the sticker shock of hidden service fees.

Holidaze reimagines ornaments, snowmen, reindeer, and gingerbread people as aerialists and contortionists, pairing elaborate costumes with an original score and familiar songs. Since debuting in 2007, the touring favorite has played more than 300 cities worldwide, earning acclaim for its family-friendly blend of circus artistry and holiday cheer.

The historic Saenger Theatre—known as “Mobile’s crown jewel”—provides an intimate backdrop for the show’s colorful set pieces and state-of-the-art lighting. With Thanksgiving-week crowds expected to surge, securing tickets early is strongly encouraged.

Shop for Cirque Dreams: Holidaze tickets at Saenger Theatre Mobile on November 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Cirque Dreams: Holidaze tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.