Cirque Dreams: Holidaze tickets on sale in Providence

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze dazzles at Providence Performing Arts Center on Dec. 20, 2025, with a 3 p.m. show that blends world‑class acrobatics, whimsical characters and festive storytelling. This family‑friendly holiday spectacular brings joyful magic to Rhode Island’s capital.

Tickets are on sale now.

Since its debut, Cirque Dreams: Holidaze has enchanted audiences with innovative production design, original music and heartwarming vignettes. From aerial silks to gravity‑defying contortions, this touring production elevates holiday spirit through breathtaking artistry.

The ornate, 2,800‑seat PPAC—celebrated for its Spanish‑baroque architecture and warm acoustics—offers an intimate setting perfect for family outings and date‑night celebrations alike.

Make a festive weekend of it: enjoy nearby downtown dining, stroll scenic Waterplace Park or shop the holiday markets before curtain time. Don’t miss this one‑day-only event—reserve your seats today.

