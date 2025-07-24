Cirque Du Soleil – ’Twas The Night Before tickets on sale in Chicago

Cirque Du Soleil – ’Twas The Night Before enchants audiences at The Chicago Theatre with four performances Dec. 18–28, 2025. Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s beloved poem, this holiday‑themed cirque production blends aerial artistry, festive music and whimsical storytelling.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at The Chicago Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden service fees.

The show features gravity‑defying acrobats, dazzling trapeze acts and immersive set pieces that transport guests to a snowy New York City night. Original compositions and interactive moments bring Moore’s verses to life under a canopy of twinkling lights.

The Chicago Theatre—an architectural gem dating to 1921—offers intricate Spanish‑baroque décor and intimate sightlines. Premium orchestra seats place you close to the action, while balcony views capture the full grandeur of the production.

Extend the evening with a stroll down the Magnificent Mile or dinner at a nearby River North restaurant. Cirque Du Soleil’s ’Twas The Night Before is the perfect holiday outing for families and date nights alike.

