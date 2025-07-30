Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before’ tickets on sale in New York

Cirque du Soleil brings its festive production ‘Twas the Night Before back to Manhattan this holiday season, lighting up The Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 11‑28, 2025. The heart‑warming show re‑imagines Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem with trademark Cirque artistry—jaw‑dropping acrobatics, vibrant costumes and a contemporary score—making it a must‑see outing for families and holiday revelers alike.

Tickets for every New York performance are on sale now. While the MSG box office is an option, savvy fans can lock in seats through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden ticket fees on any order.

First staged in 2019, ‘Twas the Night Before was Cirque du Soleil’s inaugural holiday production and quickly became an annual tradition, delighting audiences with playful characters, gravity‑defying stunts and a storyline that reminds us all about the spirit of giving. The Theater at MSG—an intimate, 5,600‑seat venue beneath the world‑famous arena—provides an ideal backdrop, ensuring every attendee has a close‑up view of the high‑flying spectacle.

Whether you’re a longtime Cirque devotee or simply searching for a memorable holiday outing, these limited New York City dates promise an unforgettable night of wonder and cheer in the heart of Midtown.

