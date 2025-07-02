Clint Coley tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Punch Line Comedy Club

Clint Coley brings his sharp, story-driven comedy to Punch Line Comedy Club – Philadelphia on July 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. The intimate, 300-seat venue in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood is known for up-close laughs, giving fans a chance to catch Coley’s quick turns of phrase without the distraction of arena-level bustle.

Tickets for the July 13 show are on sale now. While the Punch Line box office is your traditional option, ScoreBig offers the same seats with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you pay.

Coley, host of the popular Advice From a F*ckboy podcast and producer of the “My Edible Kicked In” tour series, has carved a niche with honest takes on relationships, family dynamics and the perils of adulthood. His 2024 special, Tuesday Morning Jokes, drew critical praise for blending personal storytelling with razor-edge punch lines. Philadelphia crowds can expect fresh material alongside fan-favorite bits such as “Thanksgiving Clap-backs” and “The Group-Chat Decree.”

Punch Line’s cabaret-style seating and state-of-the-art sound make it an ideal room for Coley’s conversational delivery. Doors open at 6 p.m., allowing plenty of time to sample the club’s bar menu before the lights dim. Plan ahead—previous Philly stops have sold out quickly.

Shop for Clint Coley tickets at Punch Line Comedy Club on July 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Clint Coley tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.