Clue live screening tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Clowes Hall

Clue Live Screening with Lesley Ann Warren turns Clowes Memorial Hall into Boddy Manor on Nov. 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Fans of the 1985 cult classic will watch the film on a giant screen while star Lesley Ann Warren (Miss Scarlet) delivers backstage stories and a post-show Q&A.

Tickets are available now via Butler Arts Center and ScoreBig, which lists every orchestra and balcony seat with no hidden service fees. Movie buffs can plan a murder-mystery date night without hidden surcharges.

The interactive evening includes a costume contest, prop giveaways and a live vote to decide which of the movie’s three endings rolls. Warren—an Oscar nominee for “Victor/Victoria”—shares anecdotes about filming opposite Tim Curry and improvising with Madeline Kahn’s legendary “flames on the side of my face” line.

Clowes Hall’s 2,100 seats guarantee crisp projection and surround sound, while its campus parking lots offer $10 pre-pay options just north of downtown Indianapolis. Doors open at 6 p.m.; arrive early for lobby photo-ops with oversized candlesticks and lead pipes.

Shop for Clue Live Screening tickets at Clowes Hall on November 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Clue Live Screening with Lesley Ann Warren tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.