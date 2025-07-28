Clue – The Musical tickets on sale in Birmingham at BJCC

Clue – The Musical brings its hilarious whodunit to Birmingham’s Concert Hall at the BJCC from November 11 to 16, 2025. Based on the classic board game, this crowd-pleasing musical invites audiences to solve a new mystery each night as the story-and the killer-changes with every performance.

Tickets for the Birmingham engagement are on sale now. Secure seats at the BJCC box office or via ScoreBig, where fans enjoy transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Audiences can expect a full evening of laughter, music, and suspense as iconic characters like Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, and Professor Plum come to life onstage. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the game or new to the mystery, Clue – The Musical is a fun, interactive experience for all ages.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the mystery during this limited run in Birmingham.

Clue – The Musical Tickets – Birmingham Showtimes

