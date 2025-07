Clue brings the classic board game and cult film to life on stage at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis from October 8 to October 13, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office or via ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees at checkout.

With zany characters, surprise endings, and over-the-top suspense, Clue makes for a hilarious night out for mystery lovers and comedy fans alike.