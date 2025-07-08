CoComelon Live! tickets on sale in Thousand Oaks at Fred Kavli Theatre

CoComelon Live! brings JJ, Cody and all their YouTube-famous friends to the Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 14, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Families can purchase seats at the venue’s box office, but ScoreBig offers the same tickets with no hidden service charges—perfect for parents budgeting for souvenirs.

The 75-minute interactive show features new renditions of “Bath Song,” “Yes Yes Vegetables” and other preschool earworms, complete with larger-than-life costumed characters, animated LED backdrops and on-stage bubbles that fill the aisles.

Located just off the 101, the Fred Kavli Theatre pairs plush seating with kid-friendly acoustics and plenty of lobby space for photo ops and merch tables. Doors open an hour early so little ones can settle in before the lights dim.

