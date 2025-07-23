Cold tickets on sale in Philadelphia at City Winery

Cold brings its alt-rock catalog to City Winery – Philadelphia on Oct. 29, 2025. The Jacksonville-formed band, best known for early-2000s hits like “Stupid Girl,” pairs brooding melodies with crunching guitars—perfect for a fall night in the city.

Tickets for Oct. 29 are on sale now. Fans can buy at City Winery or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

City Winery’s seated layout and upscale vibe give longtime Cold fans a different way to experience the band—glass of cabernet in hand, singalongs intact. Expect a set spanning their full discography and maybe a few surprises from recent releases.

Philly rock diehards, don’t sleep on this one-off club date. Lock down your seats before they sell through.

