Cole Chaney tickets on sale in Charlotte at Amos’ Southend

By Madeline Page 4 minutes ago
Cole Chaney via the artist's official website
Cole Chaney is set to perform live at Amos’ Southend in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 6, 2025. The Kentucky-born singer-songwriter brings his signature blend of Americana, folk, and roots country to the Queen City for one night only.

Tickets for the October 6 show are available now through the venue’s box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts without any hidden fees.

Known for his breakout album *Mercy*, Chaney’s honest lyricism and raw acoustic energy have earned him critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. His live shows deliver soul-stirring performances that connect deeply with audiences—expect heartfelt songs, stories, and Appalachian authenticity.

This Charlotte stop offers fans a rare chance to catch Cole Chaney in an intimate setting as he continues to build momentum in the alt-country scene.

