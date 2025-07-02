Colorado’s Underground Music Showcase to Call it Quits After 25 Years

Denver, Colorado’s Underground Music Showcase festival will officially call-it-quits after 25 years.

UMS organizers revealed the news on Tuesday, noting that this year’s festival at the end of July will be its last “in its current form.”

“After 25 unforgettable years, UMS as we’ve come to know it is taking the stage one final time,” organizers said on the festival’s official website. “We can’t predict the future — but we can promise this: The final UMS in its current form will be legendary. Take a deep breath — we got you. This isn’t a slow fade. It’s a blowout.”

Organizers added that “UMS 2025 will be the kind of weekend people talk about for the next 25 years.”

Casey Berry, co-owner of UMS, noted in a statement that “we’ve poured our lvoe, sweat, and tears into this festival” for “year after year, giving it everything we’ve got.”

“The 25th anniversary will be no different,” Berry said. “No regrets, no pity parties — just a celebration for the ages!”

There is no word at this time regarding how organizers will move forward or if it will proceed in a different “form.”

This year’s edition of UMS is set to go down from Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27, featuring headlining performances from acts like DeVotchKa, El Ten Eleven, Flyana Boss, Shermanology, All Them Witches, and La Luz.

Find 2025 UMS single-day tickets and weekend passes via the festival’s website.