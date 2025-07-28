Connecticut’s Soundside Music Festival Cancelled

Connecticut’s annual Soundside Music Festival at Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on September 27 and 28 will no longer go-on as planned this September.

Festival organizers released a statement on its website over the weekend, noting that “due to circumstances beyond our control, Soundside Music Festival has been cancelled.” The statement added that ticketholders will be refunded via their original method of payment in as soon as 30 days, depending on each bank’s processing time.

No further reason was given for the cancellation.

This year’s event would have marked the festival’s fifth edition, which was set to bring big-name acts to the city like The Killers, Weezer, Hozier, and Vampire Weekend. The festival, formally known as Sound On Sound, previously drew-in over 50,000 visitors.