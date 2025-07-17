Corey B Announces 2025 North American Comedy Tour

Comedian and content creator Corey B has announced dates for his 2025 North American tour.

The seven-city tour will begin on September 12 at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland. From there, the comedian is set to stop in McKees Rocks, PA, San Diego, CA, Charleston, SC, Minneapolis, MN and Detroit, MI before wrapping up on January 17 in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presales begin Wednesday, July 16, with additional presales taking place throughout the week.

| RELATED: Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng to Co-Headline 2025 North American Comedy Tour |

Based in New York City, Corey B has built a career blending comedy, radio, and digital content. He is known for his quick delivery, prank videos, and commentary on everyday life. In addition to his live performances, he co-hosts the “Cane and Corey” podcast and “The Boy Friends” podcast alongside comedians Marcus Monroe and Matt Lopes.

For more information and additional details, fans of Corey B can visit his official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Fri Sep 12 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Sep 13 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sat Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Observatory SD

Fri Nov 07 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater

Sat Nov 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Fri Dec 05 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Sat Jan 17 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre