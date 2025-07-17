Craig Ferguson tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Pabst Theater

Craig Ferguson brings his delightfully off-kilter storytelling to Milwaukee’s historic Pabst Theater on Nov. 8 2025. The former Late Late Show host will deliver a brand-new 8 p.m. set peppered with dry Scottish wit, absurd tangents and candid reflections on American pop culture.

Tickets are available now at the Pabst box office and via ScoreBig, where comedy fans can snag seats without surprise fees—a rare gift in today’s service-charge era.

Ferguson’s return to stand-up has been met with critical acclaim, with recent tours drawing sold-out crowds from London to Los Angeles. Expect quick improvisation, audience interaction and fresh anecdotes from his life as an Emmy-winning host, author and voice actor. The Pabst’s intimate 1,300-seat hall, renowned for perfect acoustics since 1895, ensures every punchline lands with maximum effect.

Milwaukee was a highlight on Ferguson’s last Midwest swing, prompting this one-night-only encore. Seating is limited—particularly in the coveted main-floor center—so early purchase is advised.

Shop for Craig Ferguson tickets at Pabst Theater on November 8 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Craig Ferguson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.