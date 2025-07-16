Craig Ferguson tickets on sale in San Francisco at Palace of Fine Arts

Scottish-American funnyman Craig Ferguson brings his “Hobo Fabulous” stand-up to San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts on Oct. 11, 2025. The former Late Late Show host blends razor-sharp wit, whimsical storytelling and off-the-cuff audience banter in the 1,000-seat landmark built for the 1915 World’s Fair.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office and ScoreBig, whose no-fee guarantee lets comedy lovers pick orchestra or tiered-balcony seats without hidden add-ons.

Ferguson’s new material riffs on parenthood, Hollywood, and cultural quirks encountered on his recent book tour. Expect improvisational detours and the occasional musical flourish from the Grammy-nominated performer, all delivered in his signature Glaswegian lilt.

Located steps from the Marina’s waterfront trails, the Palace’s Romanesque rotunda offers a photogenic pre-show backdrop. Arrive early for sunset selfies by the lagoon, then settle in for 90 minutes of riotous, R-rated observations.

