Critical Role tickets on sale in Duluth at Gas South Arena

The hit actual-play phenomenon Critical Role brings its tabletop storytelling to a live audience at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, on May 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. Fans of Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein, and Bells Hells can watch the cast roll dice, improvise heroics, and share behind-the-scenes banter in real time.

Tickets are available now. Purchase through the arena box office or on ScoreBig, which offers transparent prices with no hidden fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 at ScoreBig checkout for 10% off.

Live Critical Role shows often feature exclusive reveals, audience participation, and merch you won’t find online. With Atlanta’s massive gaming and cosplay community nearby, expect a festive crowd—and plenty of cosplay photo ops—throughout the concourse.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill of a natural 20 with thousands of fellow Critters.

Shop for Critical Role tickets at Gas South Arena on May 26, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Critical Role tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.