Dance Yourself Clean tickets on sale in Seattle at Chop Suey

Dance Yourself Clean keeps Seattle’s indie-dance faithful moving with a trio of late-night parties at Capitol Hill staple Chop Suey this fall. The all-vinyl collective—named after LCD Soundsystem’s signature anthem—takes over the club on Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 1, each set kicking off at 9 p.m.

Tickets for every date are on sale now. You can queue up at the venue box office, or skip the line and lock in your spot at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden fees.

Created in 2013, Dance Yourself Clean has grown from an underground club night into a national phenomenon, spinning electro-pop, nu-disco and remixed indie classics that keep dance floors packed until last call. The Seattle editions often feature surprise guest DJs and themed giveaways, making each night feel like a one-off celebration.

Chop Suey’s intimate layout and punchy sound system amplify the basement-party vibe that DYC cultivates. Whether you’re looking to hear everything from CHVRCHES and Phoebe Bridgers remixes to Daft Punk deep cuts, these nights promise nonstop sing-alongs and communal catharsis.

Seattle Show Dates

