Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country tickets on sale in Grand Junction at Mesa Theater

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country touches down at Mesa Theater & Club in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Aug. 6, 2025, 8 p.m. The Nashville guitar virtuoso fuses Tele-twang with jam-band improvisation, delivering interstellar takes on originals “Justice” and “Lose Your Mind” alongside psychedelic Grateful Dead nods.

Tickets are available now. Mesa Theater sells GA at the door, but ScoreBig offers the same spots with no hidden ticket fees, a plus for Western Slope fans plotting road trips from Moab or Aspen.

At only 28, Donato has logged 2,000 gigs, including a stint at Nashville’s storied Robert’s Western World. His Cosmic Country crew—bass, drums and keys—stretch songs past the 10-minute mark, layering steel-string fireworks over funk-infused grooves. Expect two extended sets, separated by a vinyl-merch mingle in Mesa’s enclosed courtyard.

The downtown venue’s 700-capacity hall boasts new HVAC and LED panels that sync rainbow hues to Jeff Firebaugh’s slap bass drops. Arrive early for local craft beer at adjacent Handlebar Tap House before drifting into Mesa’s roomy pit.

