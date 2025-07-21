Dare and Derriere tickets on sale in Portland at Alberta Rose Theatre

Dare and Derriere brings its cheeky brand of neo-burlesque to Portland’s historic Alberta Rose Theatre on Aug. 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. The adults-only revue blends classic cabaret, acrobatic circus arts and tongue-in-cheek comedy for a one-night celebration of body positivity and vintage glamour.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Alberta Rose box office is an option, ScoreBig offers seats with no hidden ticket fees, ensuring the only surprise is on stage.

Curated by Pacific Northwest impresario Lola Coquette, the rotating cast features award-winning aerialist Jade Tigress and Boylesque star Jasper Wild. Expect sultry jazz vocals, high-heel fire juggling and audience-interactive games that harken back to Parisian cabarets. The 600-seat Alberta Rose—originally a 1920s movie palace—boasts stained-glass accents and excellent sightlines, guaranteeing every feather-fan flourish lands.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; arrive early for craft cocktails from the lobby bar and a pre-show photo booth stocked with boas and top hats. The theater sits along Northeast Alberta Street’s restaurant row, making it easy to pair the show with tapas or late-night ramen.

Shop for Dare and Derriere tickets at Alberta Rose Theatre on August 30, 2025

