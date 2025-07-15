Darius Rucker promises refunds after Atlantic City concert cut short

Country star Darius Rucker shut down his sold-out show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena after just three songs Saturday night, telling the crowd his voice had vanished and promising every fan a full refund. “Y’all, I can’t sing anymore,” he said from the stage. “I will play one more song… I physically can’t sing… I will make this up to you.”
Rucker, 59, tried to power through the early portion of his set but struggled to hit notes and ultimately asked fans to help him finish his signature closer “Wagon Wheel” before exiting. Minutes later venue officials confirmed the concert had been canceled and that all ticket holders would receive automatic refunds to their original method of payment.
In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories Sunday, the singer apologized again and explained why a make-up date wasn’t feasible. “I feel awful and I’m so sorry — I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing,” he wrote. “We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately it’s just not possible this year, so we’re issuing full refunds.”
Saturday’s appearance was part of the Darius Rucker Live tour, which is scheduled to resume July 19 at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fla., followed by a July 20 stop in Tampa. At press time those dates remained on the calendar as Rucker rests his voice.
While abrupt cancellations can frustrate consumers, Rucker’s transparency and immediate refund commitment appear to have averted backlash. “Thank you so much for all your kind messages wishing me well. Love y’all and see you soon,” he added in a follow-up post.
Rucker, who first rose to fame with Hootie & the Blowfish before launching a successful country career, has logged hundreds of shows without a similar incident.
Darius Rucker Upcoming Performance Dates
Sat, Jul 19, 2025 | Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun, Jul 20, 2025 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
